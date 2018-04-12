Police identify Brookhaven man found shot to death in his bedroom

Chief Kenneth Collins confirmed that a 58 year old man's body was found on Industrial Park Road Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the bedroom of his home in Brookhaven Wednesday.

Chief Kenneth Collins confirmed that a 58 year old man's body was found on Industrial Park Road Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim appeared to have been killed in his bedroom.

He has been identified as Harry Lee Adams, from Brookhaven.

According to Chief Collins, neighbors noticed bullet holes in the house right next to the home that the shooting took place in. They called police when they saw this around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are actively searching for a suspect and interviewing people who live in the neighborhood. Police say they are trying to get their hands on surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.

