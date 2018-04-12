West Jackson residents fear Zoo move could leave community even further behind

The Jackson Zoo's decision to move has been met with both support and opposition, but folks who live in west Jackson say it's an asset they will continue to fight for. Source: WLBT

"I really think if the Zoo moves, it really would be a bigger problem to try to find money (for our community)." said west Jackson resident, Johnny Steve. "We've been struggling for money here in this town with all kind of stuff. I really hope they find the money to keep the Zoo here."

The Jackson Zoo Board has cited everything from building repairs to a lack of attendance for its struggle to keep doors open -- a struggle, some residents, believe is smaller than what's being let on.

"If it comes down to money, I think the commissioner should step in," said Jacqueline Allen. "I feel and I believe that there's money here for it, but it's not showing."

Supporters of the move claim it's the lack of upkeep and crime surrounding the zoo that has kept them from visiting -- concerns that west Jackson residents says would be nonexistent if people spent time in the area.

"When you get the word of the mouth, stuff gets out of hand and it shouldn't," said Allen. "Everybody minds their own business, don't bother nobody. We all live as one. We're all like family."

