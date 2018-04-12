Two arrested and charged for sexual assault of a minor in Natchez

Two Natchez men were arrested and charged for sexual assault of a minor.

On Wednesday, April 11, 18-year-old Rodarius Green and 21-year-old Sheldon Vashon Donald were arrested for rape and carnal knowledge of a child under 14.

These charges stem from a recent report filed with Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the female victim was under 14 years of age at the time of the assault.

Green was given a $50,000 bond while Donald has no bond at this time.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.