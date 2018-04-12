Gov. Bryant Sets Special Election Date for House District 77

Gov. Phil Bryant has set July 10, 2018, as the special election date for House District 77. The seat recently became vacant when Gov. Bryant appointed former Rep. Andy Gipson commissioner of agriculture and commerce.

The qualifying deadline is May 21. If no candidate receives a majority of votes on July 10, a runoff will be held on July 31.

District 77 encompasses parts of Rankin and Simpson counties.

