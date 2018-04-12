Alcorn State monitoring weather ahead of Saturday's scheduled spring game

Press Release from Alcorn State Sports

With heavy rain expected for Saturday, the Alcorn State University football program is tracking the forecast to make a determination about Saturday’s spring football game.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. as of now, but could potentially be moved later or canceled. Alcorn will act in the best interest of the student-athletes and their safety, while giving as much advanced notice as possible.

If played, the alumni football game will be moved to the practice field to help preserve the field at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.

The latest weather projections predict an 80 percent chance of rain for Saturday including potential thunderstorms.

