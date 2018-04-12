CONSIDER THIS: St. Jude Dream Home

You’ve done it again. You’ve shown that Mississippians are so very generous and always willing to help. It’s sold out. There are no more tickets for St. Jude Dream Home.

Not only is it sold out, but we reached that goal earlier than ever, and sold more tickets than ever before, generating $950,000 that will go to help the children at St. Jude.

The Dream Home will be given away Sunday, April 22. We will start broadcasting live at noon so make sure you tune in to see who wins. And there is still time to help. You can support St. Jude by touring the home and while you are there, register for a chance to win other prizes.

Again… Thank you for stepping up and to all of you who have a ticket, good luck.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.