20-year-old Brandon man arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape in Oxford

20 year-old Dustin McGee, of Brandon has been charged with kidnapping and rape. Source: OPD

A 20-year-old Brandon man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape in Oxford, Tuesday.

The Oxford Police Department took a report on April 10, regarding a reported kidnapping and rape. The victim was able to provide investigators with the name of the suspect who was identified as 20 year-old Dustin McGee, of Brandon.

After an investigation, McGee was taken into custody the next day and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with kidnapping and rape.

His bond was set at $20,000 by a judge.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.