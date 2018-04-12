Provine defensive end De'Monte Russell commits to Mississippi State

One of the top defensive ends in the 2019 class is thinking maroon & white. Provine standout De'Monte Russell committed to Mississippi State Thursday afternoon.

247 Sports ranked Russell as the #12 overall MS recruit in the 2019 class. He had 58 total tackles in 2017, leading Ram City with 18 tackles for a loss and 6 sacks. Russell also recovered a fumble and blocked a PAT.

Mississippi State is in the top 10 in 247 Sports national recruiting rankings. The Bulldogs are currently #10.

