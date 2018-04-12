Provine defensive end De'Monte Russell commits to Mississippi State

One of the top defensive ends in the 2019 class is thinking maroon & white. Provine standout De'Monte Russell committed to Mississippi State Thursday afternoon.
Respect My Decision , There's No place like home!!????????@BallCoachJoeMo@MSUCoachBaker@CoachHuff@RGibsonMSU@CoachPAustin@HailStateFB#HailState#MoorDawg19#Sip2State19 pic.twitter.com/JMxfLyDenU— De'Monte Russell??? (@monte_russell) April 12, 2018
247 Sports ranked Russell as the #12 overall MS recruit in the 2019 class. He had 58 total tackles in 2017, leading Ram City with 18 tackles for a loss and 6 sacks. Russell also recovered a fumble and blocked a PAT.
Ring The Bell! ??????#MoorDawgs19#ChampionshipStandard#HailState pic.twitter.com/PR1ueqlGCJ— Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) April 12, 2018
Mississippi State is in the top 10 in 247 Sports national recruiting rankings. The Bulldogs are currently #10.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.