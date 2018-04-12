VIDEO: Special military surprise, mom surprises daughter at Clin - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

VIDEO: Special military surprise, mom surprises daughter at Clinton elementary school

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
There was a sweet surprise for a Clinton Park Elementary School student on Thursday. Source: Clinton Public Schools There was a sweet surprise for a Clinton Park Elementary School student on Thursday. Source: Clinton Public Schools
CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

There was a sweet surprise for a Clinton Park Elementary School student on Thursday. 

Army National Guardsman and Clinton High School graduate Casey Thornton returned home from a yearlong deployment and surprised her kindergarten daughter, June, at school. 

Welcome home Casey Thornton and thank you for your service.

