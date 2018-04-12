Natchez firefighters responding to house fire meet gun-totting homeowner

Adams County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Jerry Brown, Jr., Wednesday after responding to a residential fire in back of 4 North Swan Court.

When deputies arrived, the trailer home was fully engulfed and the resident. Brown, was walking around the house waving a handgun. Browned was ordered several times to drop the weapon, but refused, saying responding deputies would have to "kill him before he put it down." Brown also made several references to "going to be with his dead brother" but knew he could not be with his brother if he killed himself.

Deputies finally got close enough to Brown to use a stun gun and he was subdued and arrested.After Brown was taken from the scene, the Natchez Fire Department was able to put out the blaze.

Brown is charged with Aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

