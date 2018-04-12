Victoria Vivians selected by Indiana Fever with 8th overall pick in 2018 WNBA Draft

The Queen will play pro basketball in Indiana. Mississippi State star Victoria Vivians was selected by the Fever with the 8th overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
With the 8th pick in the 2018 #WNBADraft, the #Fever select Victoria Vivians from Mississippi State University.#WNBADraft #WatchUsWork pic.twitter.com/Ti3yMNRT1h— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 12, 2018
Vivians is the 4th Bulldog picked in the 1st Round in program history. She joins select company in Chanel Mokango (2010), Tan White (2005), and LaToya Thomas (2003).
Victoria averaged 19 points per game this season as MSU made their 2nd straight Women's Final Four. Her 25 point performance March 30th helped the Bulldogs reach the national title game.
The Queen has been in the spotlight this week in the Big Apple.
It’s almost that time?? #ViviansVoyage2TheWNBA #KeepWatching #WNBADraft2018 pic.twitter.com/Wn0DlhSoky— Victoria Vivians (@VictoriaVivians) April 12, 2018
?? The #WNBADraft Class of 2018! ??#WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/Z6tKh7SFO4— WNBA (@WNBA) April 12, 2018
