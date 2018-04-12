State Supreme Court reverses and remands decision on 12 hospital - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

State Supreme Court reverses and remands decision on 12 hospitals vs. MS Division of Medicaid

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling on an appeal case filed by 12 Medicaid-participating hospital

In Chancery Court, the hospitals challenged the state Department of Medicaid's recalculation of their Medicaid outpatient rates for fiscal year 2001.

The court affirmed the opinion of the Department of Medicaid, but high court justices found error, reversing the lower court decision and ordering the Executive Director of the state Department of Medicaid to provide payments to the hospitals consistent with their opinion.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly