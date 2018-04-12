State Supreme Court reverses and remands decision on 12 hospitals vs. MS Division of Medicaid

The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling on an appeal case filed by 12 Medicaid-participating hospital

In Chancery Court, the hospitals challenged the state Department of Medicaid's recalculation of their Medicaid outpatient rates for fiscal year 2001.

The court affirmed the opinion of the Department of Medicaid, but high court justices found error, reversing the lower court decision and ordering the Executive Director of the state Department of Medicaid to provide payments to the hospitals consistent with their opinion.

