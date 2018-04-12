Bridge closures impacting residents across Hinds County

The Tank Road bridge over White Oak Creek is so unstable now they have it down to one lane but soon, it will shut down completely.

Residents living on the west side will be cut off from easy access to Terry and I-55.

"I think you all shouldn't close this bridge because it will be very inconvenient for the elderly people that live down through here," said one Hinds County resident. "I lived down here for 45 years. You have people with strokes, heart attacks and the ambulance has to go all the way around."

"We have over 400 bridges in Hinds County," said District One Supervisor Robert Graham. "Even though it's a small percentage, it creates a major headache."

Graham says the county has spent $5 million over the last year and a half fixing bridges.

"They have wood pilings, some have crumbling foundations," added Graham.

Nineteen bridges have been ordered to close in the county by next week, but some of those bridges have been fixed, just not inspected by the Federal Highway Administration.

"We realize it's a major problem because one bridge out may affect as many as 400-500 residents in that area," said Graham. "We have multiple bridges out, so you can imagine the number of people that it's going to affect."

The latest bridge closures could affect thousands just in Hinds County alone, as they're deemed unsafe for travel.

The following list of bridges are closed in Hinds County. Bridges marked in bold are bridges that have been repaired, but will have to close again until the Federal Highway Administration can inspect them.

South Norrell Road Bridge

Bolton Brownsville Road Bridge (1)

Bolton Brownsville Road Bridge (2)

Rosemary Road Bridge

Duke Road Bridge

Cayuga Road Bridge

Betigheimer Road Bridge

Owens Road Bridge

Springridge Road Bridge (1)

Springridge Road Bridge (2)

Lorance Road Bridge

Learned Road Bridge

Alexander Road Bridge (1)

Alexander Road Bridge (2)

Farr Road Bridge (1)

Farr Road Bridge (2)

Clinton Tinnin Road Bridge (1)

Moncure Road Bridge

McClain Road Bridge

Clinton Tinnin Road Bridge (2)

Lanewood Road Bridge

Billy Bell Road Bridge

Tank Road Bridge

Traxler Road Bridge (1)

Traxler Road Bridge (2)

North Chapel Road Bridge

St. Thomas Road Bridge

Myers Road Bridge

East Cox's Ferry Road

Smith Station Road Bridge (1)

Smith Station Road Bridge (2)

Smith Station Road Bridge (3)

Reedtown Road Bridge (1)

Reedtown Road Bridge (2)

Prentiss Crump Road Bridge

Crisler Road Bridge

