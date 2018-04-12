St. Andrew's hoops standout Garrison Wade signs with Dartmouth

A Saint will play basketball in the Ivy League. Garrison Wade averaged a double double as St. Andrew's won the MHSAA 3A State Basketball Championship. He committed to Dartmouth in late March, Wade made it official Thursday with a signing ceremony at The ARC.

Garrison dropped 19 points and 19 rebounds in the title game as the Saints lifted their first gold ball in program history.

So how did a Mississippi guy end up signing with a school in New Hampshire?

"Dartmouth came on pretty late. They came on after the summer. They called me, the coach talked to me for a good hour. At first I was a little timid about the place but once I visited I fell in love. I love the atmosphere, I love the coaches, I love the academic possibilities there. I know it's going to open a lot of doors after I finish playing basketball."

