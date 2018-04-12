Discussion on the #MeToo movement and sexual harassment draws crowd

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi hosted its first “consider this” panel discussion at Hal and Mal’s Thursday night. Sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement were the topics of discussion at the meeting.

“Everybody saw the #MeToo movement literally explode via social media at the end of last year and people have a lot of questions about the topic,” said Tracy Devries, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi. “We wanted to open up a discussion about what it is, what are the legal definitions, and should you find yourself experiencing this, what are some of the things you might be able to do? What do you do? Who do you seek help from?"

Devries said although it can be a sensitive topic, it’s an important one that needs to be discussed.

“I’m hoping that people will come together and hear about it as an issue and if they are having a problem themselves, they might find a bit of information that will help them, help themselves,” added Devries.

Panelists at the discussion included Mental Health Professional Lida Caraway of the Shepherd’s Staff Counseling Center, Attorney Mary Clay Morgan and EEOC Attorney Harriet Oppenheim.

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi plans to continue offering panel discussions on a variety of topics.

