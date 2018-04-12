Beth Israel Freedom Trail historical marker to be dedicated

The Beth Israel Congregation Mississippi Freedom Trail historical marker will be dedicated Friday April 13 at 5 p.m.

On hand for the occasion will be Dr. Leslie-Burl McLemore, Chairman, Mississippi Freedom Trail Task Force; Katie Blount, Director, Mississippi Department of Archives and History; Dr. Stuart Rockoff, Executive Director, Mississippi Humanities Council; Rickey L. Thigpen, Executive Vice President, Visit Jackson; Susan Fijman, President, Beth Israel Congregation and Rabbi Jeffrey Kurtz-Lendner, Beth Israel Congregation.

Beth Israel Congregation is located on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.