Clinton track standout Jayda Eckford signs with Ole Miss

The Clinton Lady Arrows look for their 6th straight state title in track and field. They kept another tradition going Thursday: Signing with an SEC school.

Jayda Eckford is a Junior Olympian and one of the top sprinters in The Sip. She signed with Ole Miss.

Jayda Eckford signed with Ole Miss @OleMissTrack @WeAreArrowTrack #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/IkvXI4rcHl — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) April 12, 2018

"It's really good because you know the coach knows what he's doing. That's the main thing. The coach is aware that he's going to push you to your highest potential, you're going to be as fast as you can. You know you're going to go somewhere where you're going to flourish."

