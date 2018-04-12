Clinton track standout Jayda Eckford signs with Ole Miss

The Clinton Lady Arrows look for their 6th straight state title in track and field. They kept another tradition going Thursday: Signing with an SEC school.
Jayda Eckford is a Junior Olympian and one of the top sprinters in The Sip. She signed with Ole Miss.
The tradition continues: Another Clinton Lady Arrow track standout heading to the SEC.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) April 12, 2018
Jayda Eckford signed with Ole Miss @OleMissTrack @WeAreArrowTrack #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/IkvXI4rcHl
"It's really good because you know the coach knows what he's doing. That's the main thing. The coach is aware that he's going to push you to your highest potential, you're going to be as fast as you can. You know you're going to go somewhere where you're going to flourish."
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.