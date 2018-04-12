Jackson State moves Blue & White Game to Sunday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State moves Blue & White Game to Sunday

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State announced Thursday that they were moving the date of the spring football game. The Blue & White Game will now be played Sunday, April 15th. Kickoff is at 3:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The change was made because of expected severe weather on Saturday afternoon. 

