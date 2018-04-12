Jackson State moves Blue & White Game to Sunday

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State announced Thursday that they were moving the date of the spring football game. The Blue & White Game will now be played Sunday, April 15th. Kickoff is at 3:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
GAME CHANGE. Due to expected weather on Saturday the blue and white game has been rescheduled to Sunday April 15th, the event will begin at 3:00 p.m ?? #TheeILove #Jackson_RYS18 pic.twitter.com/isKVTeGj2u— Jackson State Athletics (@JStateTigers) April 12, 2018
The change was made because of expected severe weather on Saturday afternoon.
