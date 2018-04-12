How ready is the Brandon Amphitheater?

The city of Brandon kicked off the grand opening of its brand new amphitheater with a ribbon cutting today. City officials hope the venue will be a big draw, bringing in business, and crowds.

The 8000 seat venue is still being worked on and their first concert is next week. One thing people notice while driving by is the parking. One parking lot is visible to the road, but that's all some people can see.

The mayor of Brandon, Butch Lee reassures that the Amphitheater, is ready for the crowds.

"We've got parking areas in the back, that are dedicated to VIP. We've got a parking area right beside this, which we haven't paved yet. That will take about 400 vehicles. Across the street we have parking for probably a thousand over there, so we have an ample amount of parking here to support this venue," said Lee.

"We've got three points of entry into this, off of Marquette road, north and south. But we're strategically between 2 interstate exchanges."

People coming to the ribbon cutting weren't too sure what to think for a moment, but after pulling up to the venue, it looked clear that the place is ready for the traffic.

Folks like Sara Yates were thrown, but easily found her way around the parking, and was told that their will be even more open spots for the first concert come next week.

"It's a little deceiving when you first pull in just from the construction zone that's still going on. But i think they're eagerly trying to get that finished up. I think turning in it's very visible. We can see the place from the road. It looks great. I think it's going to be a great addition to Rankin County," said Yates.

