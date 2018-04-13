Madison Central routs St. Joseph to improve to 19-4

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Madison Central put up almost as many runs as they have wins. The Jaguars put 14 on the board Thursday en route to their 19th win.
MC beat St. Joseph 14-3 in a non-conference matchup. Both teams will be in the mix for MHSAA state titles next month in 6A and 2A respectively.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.