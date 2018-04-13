Madison Central routs St. Joseph to improve to 19-4 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central routs St. Joseph to improve to 19-4

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Madison Central put up almost as many runs as they have wins. The Jaguars put 14 on the board Thursday en route to their 19th win. 

MC beat St. Joseph 14-3 in a non-conference matchup. Both teams will be in the mix for MHSAA state titles next month in 6A and 2A respectively.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly