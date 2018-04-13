Duncan Jones strikes out 9, Jackson Prep splits twinbill with MRA

The last two baseball state champions in MAIS faced off Thursday. MRA beat Jackson Prep 7-6 in game 1 of the doubleheader. Prep scored 5 runs in the 7th to win the nightcap 7-6.

BASEBALL: Jackson Prep scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 7-6 victory over MRA in the nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader. MRA takes 2-of-3 in the series to improve to 18-8 overall and 7-2 in conference play. — MRA??Patriot Athletics (@MRAAthletics) April 13, 2018

Duncan Jones struck out 9 in a no decision. We could see MRA and Prep again next month with the state title on the line.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.