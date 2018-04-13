Duncan Jones strikes out 9, Jackson Prep splits twinbill with MR - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Duncan Jones strikes out 9, Jackson Prep splits twinbill with MRA

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

The last two baseball state champions in MAIS faced off Thursday. MRA beat Jackson Prep 7-6 in game 1 of the doubleheader. Prep scored 5 runs in the 7th to win the nightcap 7-6.

Duncan Jones struck out 9 in a no decision. We could see MRA and Prep again next month with the state title on the line.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly