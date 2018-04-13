Coming up on WLBT: Severe weather possible for the weekend

It's a First Alert Action day for tomorrow. This means you need to be prepared for severe weather to possibly roll through our area. Your forecast will be on the minute you join us.
New overnight, Jackson firefighters battled a house fire. We'll have video to show you at 5.
It's a Disney takeover! We'll tell you how one venue in downtown Jackson will turn into a magical ice kingdom this weekend.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
