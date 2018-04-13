Home on Newton Street in Jackson goes up in flames

Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
