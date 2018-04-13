Home on Newton Street in Jackson goes up in flames - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Home on Newton Street in Jackson goes up in flames

JACKSON, MS

A house in Jackson was intentionally set on fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Newton Street near Lynch Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

