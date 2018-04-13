Five arrested in connection to Richland auto burglaries

On Saturday, March 17, Richland police say they began receiving reports of multiple auto burglaries that continued through the early morning of April Tuesday, April 10. The burglaries occurred in different neighborhoods throughout the city and all burglarized vehicles were unlocked.

Richland police responded to a call of suspicious persons Friday morning and discovered another vehicle that had been burglarized.

Detectives were called out and apprehended five suspects within a couple of hours due to them being caught in the act on video surveillance a few days before.

Police say stolen items from the burglaries were located in the apartment of two of the suspects and the other three were arrested in a separate apartment. The suspects have been charged with multiple counts of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.

Natzaveen "Zae" Vaughn has been charged with 15 counts of auto burglary and one count of attempted auto burglary. Joshua Conerly has been charged with three three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and four counts of receiving stolen property. Joseph Conerly has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property. Tyler Chase McDonald has been charged with 13 counts of auto burglary and one count of attempted auto burglary. Ralphel Brown has been charged with nine counts of auto burglary and count of attempted auto burglary.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.