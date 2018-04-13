Brett Favre: Young people should not play tackle football

Favre says he believes he suffered thousands of concussions in his 18 years on the gridiron. Source: Packers Wiki

NFL football legend Brett Favre is speaking out against his career sport, warning parents of young players that repeated concussions can lead to serious long-term problems.

Favre appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on Thursday, with other former pro sports players including retired quarterback Kurt Warner. Favre says he believes he suffered thousands of concussions in his 18 years on the gridiron. He now attributes what athletes call "dings", or hits that make you see stars, to actual concussions.

The Mississippi native says he's now experiencing short-term memory loss due to repeated hard hits, and young people should be protected.

"The skull itself for an 8,9,10,11-15 year old, maybe older, is not developed enough, and they should not be playing tackle football," he says.

Favre and other athletes have invested in a company developing a concussion treatment drug. It's a nasal application that can help someone immediately after a hard hit.

