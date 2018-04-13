JSU Day of Giving focuses on funds for students in need

Jackson State University is reaching out to its students, staff, alumni, and others to raise funds for the university. JSU held its 4th annual Day of Giving Friday.

Donations can be made to various departments and programs, but this year's focus is on students in need. Jackson State students are a big part of the Day of Giving filling the Plaza to raise money for their school.

Miss JSU Elect Gabrielle Baker says undergraduates are learning how to assist their university and continue the tradition.

"The Pre-Alumni Association encourages us to give back, and that's just an association on campus that shows us how to become alumni," said Baker. "Here at Jackson State University we are a school founded on a rich heritage and tradition and we want to keep that going".

Senior Nicholas McDaniels helps raise money year each year.

"We help each other, so we help build each other up," said McDaniels. "If I may have a few dollars, a few extra dollars, and I give it may help someone else in the long run".

Gerald Girbeau is a JSU graduate and owner of radio station B-Day 99.1. He reminds alumni each year of the event.

"Jackson State gave me the opportunity and education that I needed so when it was time to come back and give back on the day of giving I just reached out to some of my friends and we always come back and give as much as we can," said Girbeau.

JSU faculty and staff are also an intricate part of the fundraising effort. Mitchell Shears is Executive Director of Title Three and knows first hand the benefits of scholarships, where some of the funds will go.

"It's important to give back to the students who are coming behind us because these students will be trailblazers, trailblazing tigers," said Shears. "At some point, they will always remember where the funds came from to ensure that they got a quality education".

This year, Day of Giving director Monica Lewis says the emphasis is on students facing hardships, the Student Emergency Fund.

"This fund assists students with economical barriers, financial hardships and any type of unforeseen emergencies that interrupt their education here at Jackson State," said Lewis. "If Someone died, we would be able to assist them with funds if they need to get home to see their loved ones. Also we have funds for any other emergency if it's a house fire".

"If you're giving back as a student that's gonna show faculty or even alumni maybe we need to give back," said JSU junior Darrian Jackson.

"We're just broadcasting it and we're going up to people asking them to give because it's better to give than receive and who wouldn't want to beautify the campus or expand with student morale, " said Mr. JSU senior DeAngelo Riddle.

At the end of 2012, JSU had $37 million dollars in reserves by 2016 that amount was $4 million dollars.

We asked for a financial update Friday but were unable to get one.

Last year's Day of Giving raised $108,000.00 in 24 hours.

You can donate to the Jackson State University Day of Giving online at jsums.edu/give, or text give2jsu or 7177 or call 601-979-2282.

