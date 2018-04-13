Remodeled Smith Park reopens

A newly remodeled Smith park opened to the public with food trucks and fanfare in downtown Jackson Friday.

"Every vibrant downtown has green space where people can picnic, walk their dogs," said Downtown Partners President Ben Allen. "The park was in disrepair. It was almost a dangerous park. This opens it up, Phase 2, it's very important."

And there's plenty more green space in the remodeled park design. Water features have been removed and covered with grass. Walkways expanded and more seating added, making the park more inviting to visitors.

The park situated right across the street from the Governor's mansion. Phil Bryant came over to give his approval of the park upgrades.

"Families will have a place to picnic," said Governor Bryant. "On this stage, music will be played, perhaps political speeches will be made. I'm not sure I'd go that far."

City leaders are hoping the park can help draw in visitors, and more business.

"It really represents the opportunity going forward," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. "It represents opportunities for a beautiful park that helps with the quality of life but also the opportunity of economic development,"

There's still more to come at the park. The next phase of this project will include a new stage for live entertainment, and a splash pad and playground for the kids.

