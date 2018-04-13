Sinkhole opens up in northeast Jackson causing headache for moto - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Sinkhole opens up in northeast Jackson causing headache for motorists

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The City of Jackson is warning drivers about a sinkhole located at Northside Drive and Ridgewood Road.

Witnesses said the sinkhole opened up unexpectedly on the afternoon of Friday the 13th, and was so deep that neighbors had to stand in front of it, directing traffic around it until police and road crews could arrive.

Motorists are asked to be careful while traveling this area. The cave-in is due to a sewer line collapse.

The city anticipates that the area will be down to two lanes for the next 7 – 10 days, while crews make repairs.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route during the repair work.

