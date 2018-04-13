Sinkhole opens up in northeast Jackson causing headache for motorists

The City of Jackson is warning drivers about a sinkhole located at Northside Drive and Ridgewood Road.

Witnesses said the sinkhole opened up unexpectedly on the afternoon of Friday the 13th, and was so deep that neighbors had to stand in front of it, directing traffic around it until police and road crews could arrive.

Motorists are asked to be careful while traveling this area. The cave-in is due to a sewer line collapse.

This sinkhole is snarling traffic on Ridgewood at Northside. HEAVY backup heading northbound as the road merges down to one lane pic.twitter.com/IgEWtFT0Rc — Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) April 13, 2018

The city anticipates that the area will be down to two lanes for the next 7 – 10 days, while crews make repairs.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route during the repair work.

