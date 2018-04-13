State escapee captured in Alabama

Escaped state inmate Kevin G. Rush is back in custody. Thirty-seven-year-old Rush was arrested Friday morning in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and he is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He faces an escape charge and likely others.

He had been sought since Wednesday evening after he escaped his work crew in Macon. Rush, MDOC #K3092, had been assigned to the Noxubee County Community Work Center.

He is serving 10 years for residential and vehicle burglaries in Lowndes County. He was sentenced Nov. 16, 2016.

