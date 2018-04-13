Man killed in motorcycle crash in Jackson identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Jackson identified

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monaco Street. He has been identified as 37-year-old Robert Lee Bennett from Jackson.

According to a tweet from JPD, the victim appeared to have hit a utility pole. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

We will update this story as information develops. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

