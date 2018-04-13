One dead in motorcycle crash on Monaco Street

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monaco Street.

According to a tweet from JPD, the victim appeared to have hit a utility pole.

UPDATE: Accident occurred in the 2000 block of Monaco St. Victim appeared to have collided with a utility pole. Cause of the accident remains under investigation. https://t.co/rdLNeEaB58 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 13, 2018

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.