One dead in motorcycle crash on Monaco Street

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monaco Street. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the victim appeared to have hit a utility pole. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

We will update this story as information develops. 

