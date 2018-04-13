Cowan and Posey homer, Clinton beats Warren Central to win 6A Re - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cowan and Posey homer, Clinton beats Warren Central to win 6A Region 4

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Friday night featured a 6A showdown in Hinds County. Clinton faced Warren Central with the 6A Region 4 title on the line.

Jalen Cowan and Courtland Posey hit homers as the Arrows beat the Vikings 4-2. Clinton wins the district championship and earns a #1 seed for the state playoffs.

