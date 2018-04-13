Briggs and Warner have 5 RBI each as JSU routs Valley 18-6 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Briggs and Warner have 5 RBI each as JSU routs Valley 18-6

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State won their 6th straight game Friday in dominating fashion. The Tigers put up 17 hits in a 18-6 win over Mississippi Valley.

Lamar Briggs and Jarvis Warner had 4 hits and 5 RBI each in the victory. 

JSU improves to 23-11 overall, 13-3 in SWAC play. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00pm. 

