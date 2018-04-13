Briggs and Warner have 5 RBI each as JSU routs Valley 18-6

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State won their 6th straight game Friday in dominating fashion. The Tigers put up 17 hits in a 18-6 win over Mississippi Valley.
Lamar Briggs and Jarvis Warner had 4 hits and 5 RBI each in the victory.
Hand shakes and high fives! Tigers win 18-6. Galatas with the win!— JSU Tigers Baseball (@JSUTigersBBall) April 13, 2018
JSU improves to 23-11 overall, 13-3 in SWAC play. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00pm.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.