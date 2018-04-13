#21 Auburn beats Mississippi State in pitchers duel - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#21 Auburn beats Mississippi State in pitchers duel

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: SEC Network

Casey Mize and Konnor Pilkington delivered a pitchers duel Friday night.

Pilkington was one out shy of a complete game, striking out 3 and allowing four hits. Mize went the distance, fanning 9 in a 2-1 victory for #21 Auburn.

The only Mississippi State run came in the 6th inning. Tanner Allen's RBI triple plated Jake Mangum.

Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00pm.

