21 Auburn beats Mississippi State in pitchers duel

Casey Mize and Konnor Pilkington delivered a pitchers duel Friday night.
Pilkington was one out shy of a complete game, striking out 3 and allowing four hits. Mize went the distance, fanning 9 in a 2-1 victory for #21 Auburn.
The only Mississippi State run came in the 6th inning. Tanner Allen's RBI triple plated Jake Mangum.
An RBI TRIPLE for Tanner Allen!— MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) April 14, 2018
T6 | Mangum scores from second & the Auburn lead is 2-1 with one out!
??/??: https://t.co/PM7EDw0ijf#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/FqarIkpGym
"He's one of the best pitchers on planet earth."@caseymize04: CG, ER, 0 BB, 9 Ks and an @AuburnBaseball win. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/11Tu98nzjK— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 14, 2018
Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00pm.
