21 Auburn beats Mississippi State in pitchers duel

Casey Mize and Konnor Pilkington delivered a pitchers duel Friday night.

Pilkington was one out shy of a complete game, striking out 3 and allowing four hits. Mize went the distance, fanning 9 in a 2-1 victory for #21 Auburn.

The only Mississippi State run came in the 6th inning. Tanner Allen's RBI triple plated Jake Mangum.

"He's one of the best pitchers on planet earth."@caseymize04: CG, ER, 0 BB, 9 Ks and an @AuburnBaseball win. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/11Tu98nzjK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 14, 2018

Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00pm.

