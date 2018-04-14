Nick Fortes has 3 RBI as #4 Ole Miss routs #15 Vanderbilt

Nick Fortes finished a home run shy of the cycle Friday night. He singled, doubled, and tripled as #4 Ole Miss beat #15 Vanderbilt 11-3. Fortes had 3 RBI in the victory. The Rebels move to 29-6 on the season, 8-5 in SEC play.

Ryan Rolison delivered another solid Friday start. He struck out 8 in 5.2 innings to record his 5th win of the season.

Rolo bringing the ??????! @RyanRolison24 struck out two in the third to escape a two-on, no-out jam! ??



?? https://t.co/LXgk7SO2PO pic.twitter.com/qpSJAVFgpH — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 14, 2018

Ryan Olenek had a four-hit outing including a home run in the 7th. He currently has a 13 game hitting streak. Thomas Dillard also had 3 hits in Friday's victory.

GOLZAR BOMB!! ??



On Friday the 13th, @Golzar_08 becomes the 13th Rebel to hit a home run this season!



?? https://t.co/LXgk7T5DHm #HottyToddy #RebsBSB pic.twitter.com/L2wZ26AzPu — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 14, 2018

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00pm. The game can be seen online at ESPN3.com

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.