Synagogue added to Freedom Trail

Friday the Beth Israel Synagogue was honored for its contributions to the Civil Rights Movement. In the 1950s and 60s Rabbi Perry Nussbaum changed the way people viewed members of the Jewish faith.

"This is a really significant event," said Mississippi Freedom Trail President Dr. Leslie McLemore.

He is referring to the marker that was placed at the entrance to Beth Israel Synagogue. Because of the contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, the synagogue will now be a stop on the historic Freedom Trail.

With the support of his congregation, Nussbaum brought ministries of all faiths together creating the Committee of Concern which raised money to rebuild black churches burned by the KKK.

"He had to speak out. He had to do it, said Beth Israel congregation President Susan Fijman. "He had to reach out to the black community. He had to speak out and say this is wrong. It was hard but he had to do it."

He understood there would be consequences. and there were.

In 1967 the congregation moved into a new synagogue on Old Canton Road. Little did they know that just 6 months later members of the Ku Klux Klan would bomb the outside of his office; and two months later, his home was bombed. No one was hurt.

It was not enough to stop Rabbi Nussbaum. In the aftermath, he picked up the pieces and carried on.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.