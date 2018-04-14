Diwun Black (Ole Miss) and Javeious Purvis (MSU) discuss recent commitments

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Interstate 20 features a pair of standouts that have committed to SEC schools over the past week.
Forest DB/WR Diwun Black committed to Ole Miss on April 7th.
You don’t have to be blood to be family, just be real?????? Committed to the University of MISSISSIPPI #MISSISSIPPIMADE???? #HottyToddy ?? @DemetricDWarren @shayhodge3 @RivalsJohnson #RespectMyDecision pic.twitter.com/0bM8Qo4x6E— BLACK?? (@diwunblack) April 8, 2018
Pelahatchie QB/DB Javeious Purvis committed to Mississippi State on April 9th.
#Siptostate19 @BallCoachJoeMo @msucoachhud ???????? pic.twitter.com/jf6OvMgvoF— Javeious Purvis (@hoopah_3) April 9, 2018
Rachel Richlinski talked to Black & Purvis plus their coaches on their recent decisions. Watch above.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.