Diwun Black (Ole Miss) and Javeious Purvis (MSU) discuss recent commitments

Interstate 20 features a pair of standouts that have committed to SEC schools over the past week.

Forest DB/WR Diwun Black committed to Ole Miss on April 7th.

Pelahatchie QB/DB Javeious Purvis committed to Mississippi State on April 9th.

Rachel Richlinski talked to Black & Purvis plus their coaches on their recent decisions. Watch above.

