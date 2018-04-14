Over 11,000 Entergy customers without power - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Over 11,000 Entergy customers without power

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Entergy Source: Entergy
CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI (Mississippi News Now) -

Due to thunderstorms and high winds thousands of Entergy customers are without power right now. 

OUTAGE NUMBERS

Hinds County - 4,000

Rankin County - 2,000

Madison County - 1, 600

Pike County - 1, 600

Amite County - 400

Claiborne County - 190

Entergy has 11, 320 customers without power at the moment. 

You can see the full outage map here.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly