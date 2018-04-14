Strong storms and high winds cause damage across the metro - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Strong storms and high winds cause damage across the metro

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Millcreek Subdivisiony. Source: WLBT Millcreek Subdivisiony. Source: WLBT
Millcreek Subdivision in Rankin County. Source: WLBT Millcreek Subdivision in Rankin County. Source: WLBT
Millcreek Subdivision. Source: WLBT Millcreek Subdivision. Source: WLBT
Millcreek Subdivision in Rankin County. Source: WLBT Millcreek Subdivision in Rankin County. Source: WLBT
Livingston Road. Source: WLBT Livingston Road. Source: WLBT
JACKSON METRO AREA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Severe thunderstorms and high winds caused a bit of damage around the area on Saturday morning. 

There have been fallen trees and roof damage in the Millcreek Subdivision in Rankin County.

A tree branch also fell down on Livingston Road.

RELATED: Over 11,000 Entergy customers without power

No injuries have been reported, but there has been some structural damage. 

Several homes are without power. 

CLICK HERE TO SEE ENTERGY OUTAGES

If you know of any damage, please send information and pictures to news@wlbt.com.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly