Strong storms and high winds cause damage across the metro

Severe thunderstorms and high winds caused a bit of damage around the area on Saturday morning.

There have been fallen trees and roof damage in the Millcreek Subdivision in Rankin County.

A tree branch also fell down on Livingston Road.

No injuries have been reported, but there has been some structural damage.

Several homes are without power.

If you know of any damage, please send information and pictures to news@wlbt.com.

