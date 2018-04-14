Accident clear on I-55 past Fortification St. exit - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Accident clear on I-55 past Fortification St. exit

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Accident on I-55 past Fortification St. EX 96C. Source: MDOT Accident on I-55 past Fortification St. EX 96C. Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two northbound right lanes are clear following an accident on I-55, past the Fortification Street exit 96C.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, there were no serious injuries.

