Four arrested for Natchez shooting

Four suspects are in custody following a shooting that happened in Natchez on Monday, April 9.

Deputies were called to 81 Redd Loop Road for reports of shots fired, but said they didn't see any victims or suspects when they arrived.

They determined that over 20 bullets hit the house.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a group of males fighting before hearing gunshots.

On Friday, April 13, 17-year-old Ravon Cade and 20-year-old Javerius Mosby were arrested on three counts of attempted murder.

16-year-old Karon Cade was arrested Saturday, April 14 on three counts of attempted murder.

18-year-old Taron Woods was also arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact.

All four suspects are being held without bond pending arraignment at the Adams County Jail.

