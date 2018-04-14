Possible tornado sparks multiple damage reports in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Was it a tornado?

Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian, Mississippi aren't sure but they're dealing with multiple damage reports after severe thunderstorms blew through around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis says at least one person was injured but didn't provide any other details.

Multiple media outlets report the roof was blown off the George Reese Court apartments in Meridian and trees have fallen on at least three homes. Parts of Highway 45 near Marion may also be blocked due to the fallen trees.

WTOK-TV reports the Meridian Public School District says Carver Middle School had damage to the front entrance and awning and Magnolia Middle School's auditorium was damaged as well as some classrooms.

City officials urged residents to stay off the streets unless absolutely necessary.

