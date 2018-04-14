More than a dozen Rankin County homes damaged in storms

Saturday morning's storms damaged more than a dozen homes in Rankin County. The morning started with sirens blaring and high-pitched weather alerts screaming from cell phones.

Homeowners in the Mill Creek Subdivision were worried about the damage to their houses but happy to be safe.

"I was asleep. My wife said, 'Get outside! The trees are falling, the roof is coming off!' So I went outside, and that's what happened," said Bill Swan, whose house in Mill Creek sustained damage.

A fallen tree damaged Swan's roof, meaning every drop of rain that fell on his home let more water flood inside it.

"This is the worst I've seen in Mill Creek. Forty years I've been there!" said Swan.

The Rankin County Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, and County Road Crews came out to clear trees and debris from the roads.

"Our main project right now is get anything blocking emergency access for emergency first responders into these homes, and stuff like that," explained Rankin County District 2 Supervisor Daniel Cross.

Cindy Singleton's daughter had a tree topple in front of their garage, and another crash down over her young boys' bedroom. But amazingly, the damage is not what she'll remember most about the day.

"It was amazing how quickly the first responders came," said Singleton. "The firefighters came and cut the tree from the front of the house because it was blocking the garage. The neighborhood has been incredible. People from the neighborhood came, asked if they could help. People brought donuts and coffee. It's really been incredible to see the community come out and help right away."

"The good thing about living out here in Rankin County is: if you need something, call somebody. Let us know if you've got issues or problems at your home, or you're stuck, or you've got injuries, or you're not able to get access out of your home. Let us know. If we can, we'll get crews on top of you really quick," added Cross.

Much of the neighborhood lost power. Entergy at one point had 11-thousand power outages across the state.

But Mill Creek is making do, focusing on the positives.

"Everyone is working together really well. There are no injuries - thank the Lord," added Swan.

