Offense dominates Green & White Game at Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley enters 2018 with an experienced offense. It showed Saturday in the Green & White Game. The White team (offense) routed the Green team (defense) 35-3.

The Delta Devils are in their first season under head coach Vincent Dancy. The JSU alum says the squad is a work in progress.

"I expected that from our offense," Dancy said. "We're very mature on that side of the ball. Especially our receiving corps, our quarterbacks, very experienced group. I expected them to come out and light the defense up a little bit, but not like they did. So we're getting better, we're making strides. We're not complete yet, but we're getting there."

MVSU opens the season Thursday, August 30th at North Dakota.

