EF1 tornado touches down in Rankin County

A National Weather Service Storm Survey Team found that an EF1 tornado, with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour touched down in Rankin County Saturday.

The tornado began near Jackson Prep along Lakeland Drive and tracked east-northeast just north of the Lakeland Drive. Most of the damage was limited to trees. There was scattered minor structural damage, mainly to roofs, as large tree limbs and trees fell on residences.

A few businesses also had minor structural damage due directly to winds near the intersection of Grants Ferry Road and Lakeland Drive.

Along a portion of the tornado's path through Flowood and the Millcreek communities, the track showed evidence of skipping and producing very limited damage.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.