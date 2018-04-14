Alcorn State holds Purple & Gold game

Alcorn State dodged some raindrops Saturday to finish spring practice. The Braves held their Purple & Gold Game at Spinks-Casem Stadium.

The Purple (defense) squad made a play on the opening possession. JUCO transfer Daylon Burks picked off Noah Johnson. The experienced QB would respond on the next possession with a TD strike to LeCharles Pringle.

Alcorn opens the season September 1st at Georgia Tech.

