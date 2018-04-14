Victoria Vivians honored Saturday at Mississippi Sports HOF

Victoria Vivians was in the bright lights of New York City two days ago. The Queen returned to The Sip on Saturday.

It was a celebration at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Vivians became the 4th Mississippi State Bulldog to be selected in the 1st Round of the WNBA Draft. I asked The Queen about the Indiana Fever, going pro, and much more.

"It's amazing. I was ready to come home right after the draft, I wish my flight was that night. But the time I was up there, it was amazing. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and a couple weeks drawing up to the draft was amazing as well. Being with my teammates in the Final Four, the championship game, just all leading up to now was pretty good. Just going back and forth with the coaches, some of the players reached out to me, just getting emails, trying to fill out paperwork. So just trying to get everything situated. First round WNBA Draft pick is what I dreamed of coming into college. So it's actually happening, I'm very grateful. It's very special knowing that I can get the community, my family, Mississippi State, and everybody back together one last time before I go on my run at Indiana. I'm very grateful, it's a blessing."

