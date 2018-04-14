Terry house fire described as fully-involved - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry house fire described as fully-involved

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
TERRY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Terry. The call came in just before 8 p.m. The fire was fully involved and located on Midway Road.

Details are limited at this time but we do know the fire started in the kitchen.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get you more information.

