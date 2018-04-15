Vicksburg man arrested for Saturday night murder

A 56-year-old Vicksburg man has been arrested for the murder of a woman found shot to death Saturday night.

Vicksburg police found 45-year-old Latonya Love-Campbell in front of a house in the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle around 10:05 p.m. Warren County coroner Doug Husky pronounced her dead on the scene.

Darrell Lepercy Green was arrested for her murder on Sunday around 1:52 a.m.

According to police, the two were in a previous relationship that ended recently.

Police say Green was waiting for Campbell when she arrived home Saturday night, where they had a disagreement that led to the shooting.

Green is charged with murder and will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, April 16. He's being held without bond in the Issaqueena County Correctional Facility.

