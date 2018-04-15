I-55 repair work causes traffic mess

Repair work happening on I-55 South, in Jackson, led to a traffic MESS earlier Sunday. MDOT says the Pearl Street exit ramp was closed, so crews could make concrete repairs.

The roadway was narrowed from three lanes to two in some spots, and one in others, causing major backups. The confusion also led to a number of accidents.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by six Monday morning.

